Boxing returns to Moscow April 22nd for a special edition of Monday Night Fights. Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Roman Zakirov (9-0, 7 KOs) of Azerbaijan will be featured facing seasoned veteran Meshack Mwankemwa (17-6-2, 10 KOs) of Tanzania in an 8 round junior middleweight clash. Zakirov returns fresh off of winning his first pro title the vacant International Boxing Organization International Super Welterweight title vs Mexico’s Daniel Vega Cota (13-3-1, 10 KOs) at the Kalaszi Sporthall, Hungary, Budakalász in February. Mwankemwa will be a step up for Zakirov having had faced former world title challengers Tewa Kiram and Walter Kautondokwa.

Also featured on the undercard will be Zakirov’s Kamil Aliyev managerial/promotional stablemate Farid Aliyev (4-0, 4 KOs) also of Azerbaijan. The 23 year old Aliyev had a stellar international amateur career and has won all of his pro fights by KO. His opponent Hamidu Kwata (7-3-1, 3 KOs) of Tanzania should provide a stern test as he has never been stopped. Aliyev like Zakirov is being moved rapidly now in his third consecutive scheduled 8 round fight. Aliyev is scheduled to fight for a regional title of a major sanctioning body his next time out.

Rounding out the card will be local favorites Manuk Dilanyan, Timur Kerefov , Vitaly Mikhalev, and the debut of cruiserweight Dmitry Fomin. The site of the event will be the Korston Club, in Moscow, Russia with Shamo Boxing – Shamir Petrossian promoting.

