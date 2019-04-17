Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and Amir “King” Khan hosted a media workout today at EverybodyFights, as the pair prepares for Saturday evening’s Top Rank on ESPN PPV showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Terence Crawford: “I am on a high level right now, and the way I beat people makes it seem like they don’t belong in the ring with me. Against Khan, I will show everyone again why I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Amir Khan: “I am confident I can win this fight because he has never fought anyone like me. I have power, speed, and movement, and he has certainly never fought a welterweight like me. I’ve grown into my weight. I’m not just another number on Crawford’s record.”

Terence Crawford

“I feel like I’m already the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Beating Amir Khan would only solidify my place in the sport. Amir Khan is undefeated as a welterweight and can’t be underestimated. He has great hand speed, movement, and some power as well. I want to showcase all of my talents in this fight.”

“I don’t worry about the bigger names. My focus is on Amir Khan. He is the task at hand. I’ve never overlooked an opponent.”

“I feel like a lot of times people don’t give me credit for who I’ve beaten. I’ve defeated gold medalists, undefeated fighters, world champions. It doesn’t matter. Before my fights, people talk about how it’s going to be the hardest fight of my career. Then I beat them, and people make them seem like they were nothing. I am going to keep doing what I’m doing and keep being victorious.”

Amir Khan

“I wanted this fight because I wanted to fight the best. Terence Crawford presented the greatest challenge to me at this point in my career. Listen, the Kell Brook fight was there, but fighting Terence gives me the opportunity to show I am a pound-for-pound fighter.”

“I’m not going to be giving all that weight away when I fight Crawford. When I fought Canelo, he was a much bigger man. This is a fairer fight in terms of weight. I am confident I can win this fight because he has never fought anyone like me. I have power, speed, and movement, and he has certainly never fought a welterweight like me. I’ve grown into my weight. I’m not just another number on Crawford’s record.”

“When I lose focus is when I get in trouble. Against Samuel Vargas, it wasn’t even a great punch that put me down. I lost focus for a second and got caught. I’ve sparred with strong, heavy-handed guys this camp, and I know I can take a big welterweight punch.”

The undercard will feature lightweight sensation Teofimo Lopez will fight Edis Tatli in a 12-rounder, while featherweight phenom Shakur Stevenson will face former world title challenger Christopher Diaz in a 10-rounder.

Teofimo Lopez

“Training camp has been great. It’s been a long time since someone has gone the distance with me, and that’s not changing come Saturday night. We’re working on new things in the gym, focusing on power and changing things up. I’ve shown people some of my arsenal, but no one has seen what I am capable of yet. Against Tatli, I will put on a show. I will steal the show.”

“My last fight {Feb. 2 against Diego Magdaleno} showed some people can withstand my power, but at the end of the day, they all fall.”

“There’s no bad blood with Tatli and me, but I’m still going to kick his ass. I’m still going to beat him up. That I can guarantee. They bumped this fight to a 12-rounder to get me ready for a world title shot. That’s coming soon.”

“All of the hard work that my father and I have put in is starting to pay off. Fans and media have recognized my talents, but I am focused solely on what’s in front of me this Saturday. Every time I fight at MSG, I take over the show, and that’s the plan. I will steal the show.”

“I don’t need a Lomachenko fight to be a superstar. But I want to be the best and I want to fight the best. This is my last year at lightweight, so after I get that world title, let’s make it happen!”

Edis Tatli

“I came a long way for this fight because I know I can win. I have been in with the better fighters, and my talent will show on Saturday night.”

“All fighters dream of fighting in America. To fight at Madison Square Garden on a card like this is a dream come true.”

Shakur Stevenson

“I was ready to take the next step in my career. This is a fight I wanted. I want to show everyone I am a top fighter. The time was now to step up.”

“My team and I know we can beat Diaz, which is why we took this fight. This is my time. This is what I’ve wanted since I turned pro following the Olympics.”

“I want all the champions, but first, I have to beat Christopher Diaz.”

Christopher Diaz

“Shakur made a mistake when he accepted this fight. I’m sure he’s going to be a world champion one day. He’s a very good fighter, but his team made a terrible error in judgment.”

“All fighters say this, but this was truly the best training camp of my career. This is my first fight with Freddie Roach, and we had perfect chemistry from day one. I’ve been sacrificing and training hard for three months. I am going to take his undefeated record. I am going to win this for my family and for Puerto Rico.”

“I am a different fighter since moving down from 130 pounds. This is the new and improved Christopher Diaz.”

In the 10-round televised opener, Felix Verdejo seeks to return to lightweight contention versus former interim world champion Bryan Vasquez.

Felix Verdejo

“I know this is a very important fight for my career. I’m going against a former world champion and a great fighter. But I am ready to show the world that I’m still an elite fighter.”

“Having my baby last year changed my life. I fight for her now. It puts things in perspective.”

“For me, this fight is about redemption. After beating Vasquez, I want to fight for a world title.”

Bryan Vasquez

“This fight means everything to me. I am going to give it my all in this ring. One thing I know is that Felix Verdejo has never faced anyone with my skills or my toughness. I want a world title shot, and beating Felix is my way to get there.”

“To fight on a card like this is a great honor. Since signing with Top Rank last year, I have been active and improving with every fight. I am ready to put the lightweight division on notice. Felix isn’t ready for me.”

“You haven’t seen the best of Bryan Vasquez. I have been in there with elite fighters, and that experience will show on Saturday night.”

