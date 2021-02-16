By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Things are heating up between WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 11 KOs) and WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) who will clash on March 31 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, New South Wales, Australia.

“As they say, he’s world class. But I think he’s just under that world class because he’s never been able to get to the top,” said Tszyu. “But look, I need to beat a ‘Dennis Hogan’ to be where I want to be. I see another confident opponent who doesn’t know what they’re running into.

“That’s the best thing about boxing — once you get in the ring, everything from before, everything after, everything shuts away, and it’s just you and your opponent in that particular moment…to take their soul and their belief and everything they’ve ever worked for…it’s not just the W, it’s taking everything away.”

Team Hogan Responds

Danny Dimas, manager of Dennis Hogan, commented, “When you have big TV and media money behind you it’s very easy to make anyone believe you are the most amazing fighter in the world, but true boxing fans are able to see through the hype of any fighter. On March 31st I truly believe Dennis derails the hype train.

“Tim Tszyu is a great fighter and will achieve great things in boxing but not just yet and not against Dennis Hogan. I just hope when Dennis beats Tim that people don’t start with the ‘well Tim was overrated anyway’ like they did when Dennis schooled Munguia.”