Exclusive Interview: Gabriel Flores Jr. By Jeff Zimmerman Exclusive interview with rising star Gabriel Flores Jr., who faces Jayson Velez next Saturday as co-main on ESPN under Berchelt-Valdez. – Tzsyu planning to take Hogan's soul

