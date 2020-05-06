By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been offered $1 million to fight Aussie heavyweights Paul Gallen, Barry Hall or Sonny Bill Williams in Australia by Melbourne-based promoter Brian Amatruda.

“I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson,” Amatruda said to Daily Mail. “He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him. I’d make it part of a card with a world title fight for Tayla (Harris) on it. It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event!”