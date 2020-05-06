WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman chatted with members of the press to discuss the presentation of the Mazahua Belt, and a protocol designed by the WBC in collaboration with specialists, doctors, federations, commissions and more, regarding the boxing cards behind closed doors.

This protocol is an initiative of the WBC, whose mission is to serve as a guide for those who intend to hold cards. Mauricio specified that everyone can use it, at no cost, and that at the end of the day, local regulations must be followed; however, this document is intended to establish basic and mandatory guidelines to safeguard the health of boxers and all those involved in an event.

