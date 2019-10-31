October 31, 2019
Boxing News

Tyson Fury wins in WWE wrestling match

Unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury knocked out 385lb Braun Strowman in a WWE wrestling match on Thursday night in Saudi Arabia. After both combatants had each other in trouble several times, a right hand by Fury laid out Strowman for the count. After the match ended, the humiliated Strowman snuck up behind the celebrating Fury, bodyslammed “The Gypsy King,” then quickly exited the ring area.

<div style=”width: 90%; background-color: #EEEEE0; margin: 15px auto 0 auto; padding: 12px;”>The cut Fury suffered in his September fight against Otto Wallin didn’t appear to re-open.</div>

