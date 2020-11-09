By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has commented on recent statements by former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who he TKO’d in February at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I think he has lost his marbles,” Fury told Talk Sport. “First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves, now someone spiked his water…it’s one of those things, eh?

“I’m not going to wait around forever.”