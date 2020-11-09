By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has commented on recent statements by former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who he TKO’d in February at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
“I think he has lost his marbles,” Fury told Talk Sport. “First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves, now someone spiked his water…it’s one of those things, eh?
“I’m not going to wait around forever.”
He’s got a point. There’s no reason to fight Wilder again when we’re all on the edge of our seat waiting to see Fury risk his health against Agit Kabayel. Definitely an $80 PPV event.
I for one am grateful that Fury isn’t wasting his time on any of the 40 or so unworthy guys rated ahead of Kabayel.
He never had any marbles to lose. Dude has more unsubstantiated fraud claims than Trump.
sad indeed how Wilder is reacting smh
Instead of all this talking, Wilder needs to step up and get this third fight done for supremacy. Bottom line.
Fury vs Wilder III, no interest. I’ve seen Fury as a winner twice. Enough is enough. A fight I would rather watch is Wilder vs Joshua, or Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. Fury vs Kabayel, currently ranked as No. 37 by Boxrec, needs no comments.
I kind of think that who Fury is fighting next is irrelevant because Wilder doesn’t want the rematch anyway.
I’ve not heard that Fury’s opponent has been announced and certainly wasn’t announced/finalised when Wilder came out of his shell and spoke. Wilder has not offered himself for the December date which he surely would have if he was desperate for that fight.
As for Fury , I wonder if they could even have offered the fight to Whyte seeing that Povetkin is unavailable for either Fury or Whyte? I’m sure Whyte would be up for it. I think Fury is using this fight as a tune up for AJ next year assuming AJ beats Pulev.
When Fury had possible mental issues and drug problems as to why he couldn’t defend his title, the Boxing world supported him and wished him the best. Even calling Fury a hero. Meanwhile, the same people tease DW about his possible mental issues.
“I think he has lost his marbles.” Fury of all people should know better than to drag mental issues down publicly.
Fact.
Normally I’m sure Fury would have supported him. But he’s having to defend himself from outrageous accusations from Wilder about having cheated. Would you be as tolerant in that situation?