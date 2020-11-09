Ioka to defend WBO 115lb belt against #1 Tanaka By Joe Koizumi Japan’s sole four-division champ, WBO 115-pound ruler Kazuto Ioka (25-2, 14 KOs), 31, will put his belt on the line against unbeaten #1 compatriot Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs), three-class titlist, 25, on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, Japan. The defending champ Ioka today (Monday) made an online press conference, saying, “I’ll show the difference of technical level to Tanaka.” It must be a very sensational encounter of our annual year-end boxing shows.

