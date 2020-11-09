WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 14 KOs) commented on his performance Saturday against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.
“I’m pleased with the performance because I didn’t take any punishment,” said Haney. “I came out of there looking like I did when I went in, I was ready to fight again if I had to…I knew that he would go into survival mode and he was successful with that, he was in there trying to survive as much as he did. I pitched a shut-out and I didn’t get hit with any big shots, it is what it is.
“Of course I wanted the KO but every fight can’t end like that. Gamboa is a crafty opponent, he showed that he can survive, he showed why he has been in the game for a long time. Anyone that has knocked him out has taken punishment while doing it, I didn’t take any punishment and maybe that’s why I didn’t get the KO.
“I beat him the smartest. The jab, the reach, the speed and the ring IQ were the keys to victory. I showed that I am able to go 12 rounds, to hit and not get hit, you can talk about landing big shots but Gamboa didn’t land anything.
“There’s always going to be pressure, every fight is going to have everyone watching and critiquing what you do, I understand that. I am ready to put on a big 2021 and fight best and put on a statement to show the world that I am the best.
“I am interested in my mandatory of course but I want all the belts, Teofimo Lopez has the rest of the belts so I want to make the undisputed fight.”
This guy is BORING! Holds a fake paper belt, Lopez is the true champion obviously.
Haney won’t fight Lopez or Loma, he’ll sit on the title and call out his grandma.
Haney could do a nice job out boxing many fighters with his athleticism, speed, and good basic boxing skills. However, Haney still has room to grow and learn as a fighter. Haney has developed many habits of holding on the inside when he could laterally move. In addition, he often times throws every punch with authority when he could be more selective and conserve energy for the distance making his power selective every step of the way.
Teofimo was hit-able and Loma demonstrated those skills in their matchup. Teo tends to get flat-footed and moves straight in making himself a target. However, Teo has power and is durable.
Each fighter has room to grow, prosper, and excel. Who would I pick between Haney and Teo? I would think Haney could out box Teo, but on the ropes, Haney will get pounded on. Maybe Haney on a split decision.
I’D LOVE TO SEE THE FIGHT… THE ONLY REASON WOULDN’T FIGHT HANEY TEOFIMO WOULD HAVE TO BE AFRIAD WHICH I DO NOT THINK IS THE CASE… SO LET’S GET IT ONE… I’M POSITIVE HANEY WOULD TAKE THE SHORT MONEY TO A SHOT AT THE BELTS… SO TEOFINO DON’T BE TALKING ABOUT GOING TO A DIFFERENT DIVISION BEFORE TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS… TEOFIMO TALKS ABOUT HANEY BEING A PAPER CHAMPION… OK WELL PROVE IT… DON’T START DUCKING PEOPLE… HANEY SHOULD BE THE NO.1 CONTENDER… TEOFIMO SHOULD US YOUR A REAL CHAMPION… UNLESS YOU ARE AFRAID!???
The fight is easy to make. Hearn and Arum worked together before. Just the venue and the broadcast plataform could present some hurdles, solvable though. Moneywise, Arum is more interested in Teofimo vs. Ryan Garcia (assuming he will defeat Campbell), and to be honest, I like more this fight. Haney vs. anybody is not a big draw, I see him like a new Winky Wright version, this time at lightweight.
Kamboso vs. Teofimo or G. Davis for sure would be interesting. Hearn should match Haney vs. Selby to put all UK to sleep.
The WBC should have put more pressure for Loma to fight Haney rather than allow Loma to duck his mandatory, and get a franchise title as a reward. Now people wanna call Haney an email champion when none of the other champions were willing to fight him. Haney earned his position and your gonna have to beat him to get that title. Loma didnt have the WBC title and the undisputed talks were bs. WBC is turning bad for the sport. Too much favoritism and confusion.