In the first fight under his new ESPN deal, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will reportedly be facing unbeaten German boxer Tom Schwarz on June 15 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.



Schwarz is 24-0 with 16 KOs. His main weapon is his right hand. Fury would be Schwarz’ first world rated opponent. An official announcement is expected on Saturday’s Pulev-Dinu telecast.