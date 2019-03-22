Former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson and former 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets went face-to-face Friday at the final press conference before they meet in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.



Lamont Peterson: “Lipinets is a tough guy. He only has about 15 pro fights, but he was able to move through the ranks pretty fast. That got my attention and lets you know that he’s definitely coming to win.”

Sergey Lipinets: “I know that a win over Lamont will get me the big fights that I’m looking for. I want to be a champion at welterweight and that starts with making a statement on Sunday. I have a very tough opponent in front of me and I’m motivated by the challenge. I’m in this sport to be in the biggest and best fights. People say this is 50-50, so I’m excited to show why I’m better.”