The match between former middleweight champion Sakio Bika and Lionell Thompson has been removed from the FS1 card on Sunday at MGM Grand National Harbor in Maryland. The fight was taken off of the card after the Maryland State Athletic Commission discovered Bika had a medical issue during his pre-fight examination on Friday.

As a result, the eight-round fight between unbeaten super featherweight prospect Cobia Breedy (12-0, 4 KOs) and Fernando Fuentes (14-7-1, 4 KOs) will now open the FS1 prelims.