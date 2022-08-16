Tyson Fury sigue siendo campeón del WBC El Consejo Mundial de Boxeo ha anunciado que ha estado en comunicación con Tyson Fury y sus promotores con respecto a su condición de campeón de peso pesado del WBC. La organización ha fijado el viernes 26 de agosto como último día para recibir su confirmación oficial por escrito. No se harán más comentarios del WBC con respecto a Fury hasta entonces. Fallece ex campeón gallo del WBC, Rodolfo Martinez Figueroa-Lipinets en eliminatoria por título WBC el sábado Like this: Like Loading...

