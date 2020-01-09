An interesting Twitter exchange between former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO president Paco Valcárcel after Valcárcel commented on a tweet by promoter Lou DiBella hyping his unbeaten heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov.

Paco Valcárcel: We would like to see him fighting dudes like @Tyson_Fury

Tyson Fury: Maybe if you hadn’t removed me from number 1 ranked WBO and put some cruiserweight bum with 1 fight at heavyweight then u could have a say! Haha 😂

Paco Valcárcel: Champ we respect you a lot, but you aren’t available… that’s the reason WBO removed you from the rankings. By the way champ, good luck …