An interesting Twitter exchange between former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO president Paco Valcárcel after Valcárcel commented on a tweet by promoter Lou DiBella hyping his unbeaten heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov.
Paco Valcárcel: We would like to see him fighting dudes like @Tyson_Fury
Tyson Fury: Maybe if you hadn’t removed me from number 1 ranked WBO and put some cruiserweight bum with 1 fight at heavyweight then u could have a say! Haha 😂
Paco Valcárcel: Champ we respect you a lot, but you aren’t available… that’s the reason WBO removed you from the rankings. By the way champ, good luck …
i like Fury but i think he is out of line on this one. His direction since coming back has been entirely focused on Wilder. His other fights were irrelevant. I mean REALLY irrelevant. Bizarrely, he has previously sung Usyk’s praises, so I am not sure why he is calling him a bum here.
Fury is correct %100.