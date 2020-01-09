January 9, 2020
Boxing News

Shields, Habazin make weight

Sheilds Habazin Wiegen
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Claressa Shields 153.5 vs. Ivana Habazin 152.5
Jaron Ennis 145.75 vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov 146.5
Alicia Napoleon Espinosa 164 vs. Elin Cederroos 166.5

Venue: Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: Showtime

Claressa Shields: “It wasn’t difficult [to make weight]. In Flint I was 154.0. Now I’m 153.4. I could go down to 147 if I wanted to. I don’t fight off emotion. That’s why I’m a champion. There are plenty of girls who have done way worse things than what she’s doing trying to throw me off my square. I don’t really think what she’s doing, or her new coach, is supposed to bother me.”

Ivana Habazin: “I’m taking this fight more seriously than before and I gave everything into training, and I’m ready. She can talk saying she’s going to knock me out. Whatever. She doesn’t have that power and she will not knock me out. I have good defense and I know I have power so I’m going to knock her out.”

