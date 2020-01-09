On the same day Top Rank announced it had sighed WBA/IBF super lightweight champion Josh Taylor to a promotional contract, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz announced he has signed Taylor’s IBF mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong of Thailand to a co-promotional pact, along with Jimmy Chaichotchuang of Kiat Kreerin Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) is coming off a fifth-round knockout over Akihiro Kondo this past February.

“We are very confident,” said Chaichotchuang. “We know we can beat [Taylor]. My fighter is a very, very hard puncher and he will beat Josh. And when he does he will go on to become the ‘Pacquiao of Thailand.’”