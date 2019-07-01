Chris Aston, trainer and father of Tyrone Nurse (35-6-2, 7 KOs), says there is still more to come from the 29-year-old former British light middleweight champion, who has lost his last four fights via close decisions. Now signed with promoter Dennis Hobson, Nurse will appear against an opponent to be named on the undercard at Sheffield, England’s Ponds Forge Arena this Friday.

Topping the bill, local man Tommy Frank (10-0, 2 KOs) defends his Commonwealth super flyweight belt against (12-3-2, 1 KO), and featherweight Josh Wale (27-11-2, 13 KOs) meets Ekow Wilson (18-3, 16 KOs) in an eliminator for the Commonwealth belt. The show will be televised live in the UK on Freesports.