Super welterweight Omar “Businessman” Chavez (38-6-1, 25 KOs), son of the legendary champion Julio Cesar Chavez, lost a ten round unanimous decision to Oziel “El Ruso” Santoyo (10-1-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night in Cancun. Chavez wrote on Instagram after the bout that his body felt very bad and he was out of gas from the third round. “He beat me and I’m looking for a rematch. I will prepare well so there are no excuses. The weight and some issues didn’t let me give my best performance. Hopefully, there will be a direct and immediate rematch. Congratulations to El Ruso!”

Omar’s brother, former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., however, doesn’t want to see Omar in the ring again. “I wish he wouldn’t fight anymore,” Junior told Telemundo Deportes.