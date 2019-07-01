Super lightweight Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (19-2, 14 KOs) says he plans to try to rejuvenate his career in the United States. The beneficiary of a controversial hometown decision against former IBF lightweight champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (41-8, 15 KOs) last Friday in London, Ohara told SkySports “America is where my heart is at right now. I do really want to fight out there in the States. I feel like I’ll be loved a lot more out there in the States. The fans out there in America will take to me a lot more.”