WBA Middleweight Champion Robert “Bravo” Brant’s arrival in Osaka, Japan, has made the front page of Japanese newspapers.



Saint Paul, Minnesota’s Brant (25-1, 17 KO) is there for his Friday, July 12, rematch against former titlist and 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Ryota Murata (14-2, 11 KO). Brant took the title from Murata last October by unanimous 12-round decision (scores: 118-110, 119-109, and 119-109). The bout will be held at Edion Arena Osaka and streamed live on ESPN+ (6:00 am ET).