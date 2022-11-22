November 22, 2022
Two more eliminators on Rivera-Martin telecast

Two more world title eliminators will be on the televisedundercard for the previously announced December 17 Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by the WBA lightweight eliminator between WBA #2 Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and WBA #10 Frank “The Ghost” Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The show will also see former IBF super middleweight world champion José Uzcátegui (32-4, 27 KOs) return to action against unbeaten former amateur standout Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KOs) in a 12-round IBF 168lb title eliminator. Uzcátegui is rated IBF #7, Shishkin is IBF #9.

In the TV opener, Guillermo Rigondeaux-conqueror Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KOs) meets Nikolai Potapov battle (23-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 12-round IBF bantamweight title eliminator. Astrolabio is rated IBF #6, Potapov is IBF #3.

Salita inks Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson

