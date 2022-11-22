Salita inks Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson Salita Promotions, headed by former boxer Dmitriy Salita, has added another big man to their growing stable of heavyweights with the signing of undefeated Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson to a promotional agreement. Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs), who recently won a majority decision over Elvis Garcia on Showtime, joins the likes Jermaine Franklin, Otto Wallin, George Arias, Kolbeinn Kristinsson and Jarell “Big Baby” Miller under the Salita umbrella. Sport gives the world a much-needed breather Like this: Like Loading...

