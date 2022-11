Weights from Bridgewater, Massachusetts Anthony Andreozzi 159.4 vs. Julien Baptiste 158.6

Lucinei Santons 140.2 vs. Stephen Davis 140.8

Scott Lampert 173.2 vs. Michael Medeiros TBA

Kirk Wilmont 264.6 vs. Aquilla Prote 257.8 Venue: Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Promoter: Granite Chim Promotions Williams, Shaw remain unbeaten Two more eliminators on Rivera-Martin telecast Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.