Junior welterweight “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams and heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw both kept their unbeaten records intact on Tuesday night as Broadway Boxing returned to New York City inside the famous Edison Ballroom.

Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 99-90, 97-92, 98-91. Booth down in round ten.

Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) shut out Rydell Booker (26-7-1, 13 KOs) over eight one-sided rounds. Scores were 80-72 3x.

In other action, unbeaten light heavyweight Juan Carlos Carillo (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Matthew Tinker (8-2, 6 KOs).