By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Now that WBO #1 154-pounder Tim Tszyu knows he will be challenging undisputed WBO, WBC,WBA,IBF champion Jermell Charlo in the fall, he has promised he will be in the best shape of his career.

The fight should be held in October or November, “somewhere in America, I’m hoping Vegas,” Tszyu told News.com.au. “I’ll be heading to America for maybe two months, doing my prep there, getting the best sparring and using the best facilities…I want to challenge the very best there is out there. I know I’ve got what it takes to win.”

Tim said he has a plan to beat Charlo. “Maneuver and don’t get it,” Tszyu said. “Punch him harder. I want to stop him. I want to stop this bloke. I want to cause him pain.”