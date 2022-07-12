40-year-old former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes says he could still be fighting at the age of 45 as he goes in search of his ‘greatest ever victory’ against WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka on Wednesday night in Tokyo, Japan.

“I think I could box for another three to five years,” Nietes told Probellum.com. “I don’t have any vices and I am not that abusive to my body, so I believe I can still be fighting for that long. As a boxer, you need discipline, hard work and consistent training.”

Nietes and Ioka first met in 2018’s clash for the vacant WBO title, with ‘Ahas’ defeating his Japanese rival via a split decision. Nietes later vacated the belt but believes that winning it back on Ioka’s home turf will rank as his finest hour.

“I think this win would rank as the greatest victory of my career because the fight is taking place in his hometown,” Nietes added. “I am really excited for this rematch with Ioka and I plan to use the same tactics as in 2018 because I don’t believe he has changed much since our first fight.”