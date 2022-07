Paul favored over Rahman Jr. Oddsmakers have established Jake Paul as a -225 favorite over Hasim Rahman Jr. (+180) for their August 6 PPV clash at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The funny thing is Paul was an underdog against his original foe Tommy Fury, yet most consider Rahman to be a tougher opponent than Fury. Go figure. Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag. Nietes aiming for 'greatest victory' The Most Important Boxing Book in History Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.