By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1,WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) says he’s in the best shape of his career as he prepares for his March 12 (March 11 in USA) clash against Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) for WBO interim title at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV and Showtime in USA. Tszyu has been helped by American sparring partners who include IBF #3, WBC #4, WBO #5 super welterweight Charles Conwell, middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard, and super-middleweights Justin and Jason Bell.

“I’ve got boys from America here. I flew them over,” Tszyu told foxsports.com.au. “Two boys. That type of style, African-American, slick type of style. I got to mix it up with sparring partners that have got a similar style to Harrison. I understand how to fight these guys, these quick American top fighters.”