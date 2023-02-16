In the wake of the recent postponement of the Josh Taylor/Jack Catterall WBO voluntary title defense, the WBO World Championship Committee has now officially ordered the commencement of negotiations for the mandatory title defense obligation of WBO jr welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, Jr. The camps are granted 10 days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings shall be conducted with a minimum bid of $150,000. Either party may request a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process. Top Rank was already working on the bout, but now there is a WBO deadline to get it done.
They did Catterall wrong! Have to not fight for all that time waiting on the rematch and now this. I heard he was looking at Prograis now, hopefully they can put that together for him.
If they both show up at their best, I would think Taylor would win this one, but it’s been a minute since we’ve seen either guy like that, so we’ll see what happens.
If this fight cones to fruition
I gotta say it again…
Teo is the most unappreciated fighter of the 4 Kings (Haney, Tank and KingRy)
The guy has fought the mire legit fighters of the 4
Exception to the Tank vs Pitbull which was great
Teo just needs to be himself and stay focused, follow his gameplan and J hope his mental health issues are being treated
Teo is man with serious doubts on his mind about his capabilities and Taylor is too clever for him. If Taylor gets prepared as he was against Prograis and Ramirez, I don’t see Teo coming out to fight after the 10th round.
I see Scotland winning this one. To me, Lopez will never get any better with his dad as his coach.
Let’s see it. The winner fights Prograis