In the wake of the recent postponement of the Josh Taylor/Jack Catterall WBO voluntary title defense, the WBO World Championship Committee has now officially ordered the commencement of negotiations for the mandatory title defense obligation of WBO jr welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, Jr. The camps are granted 10 days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings shall be conducted with a minimum bid of $150,000. Either party may request a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process. Top Rank was already working on the bout, but now there is a WBO deadline to get it done.

