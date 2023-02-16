Benavidez-Plant PPV undercard set The three fights for the Benavidez-Plant PPV taking place March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were announced Wednesday. In the co-main event, unbeaten super welterweights Jesús “Mono” Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) and Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) will collide in a ten-rounder. Lightweights Chris “Primetime” Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) meet in a ten rounder and unbeaten welterweight Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) faces Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in the telecast opener. WBO orders Taylor-Teofimo Jake Paul fighting for a WBC world ranking Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

