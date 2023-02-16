The three fights for the Benavidez-Plant PPV taking place March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were announced Wednesday. In the co-main event, unbeaten super welterweights Jesús “Mono” Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) and Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) will collide in a ten-rounder. Lightweights Chris “Primetime” Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) meet in a ten rounder and unbeaten welterweight Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) faces Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in the telecast opener.
That is a solid undercard with a crossroad fight in Valenzuela vs. Colbert. I hope to happen the expected outcome in the main event, because a Plant win won’t bring the same type of fights we might have with Benavidez vs. Canelo or Jermall Charlo.
Ramos – Spencer is two of their best prospects, that’s a good fight and Colbert – Rayo should be good as well with two guys coming off a loss – might be leaning Valenzuela in that one. Colbert had a problem with Garcia’s physical strength and now he’s going up in weight. I know they were talking about him fighting Frank Martin, this is definitely a better fight for him than that would have been.
Pretty interesting card. Looks like a good night of boxing. This is what boxing needs.
Nice undercard
On paper thus event is becoming more desirable to purchase
Rayo vs Colbert is the intriguing matchup
Ramos vs Spencer is a revealing and elevating opportunity for the winner
Kudos PBC