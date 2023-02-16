WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that if Jake Paul wins his upcoming bout against Tommy Fury on February 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the WBC Ratings Committee will rank him in the Cruiserweight division. Jake Paul has been close to the WBC for several years, starting with the first event promoted in the UK when his brother, Logan, fought KSI; On that night Jake won the WBC amateur belt in the undercard fights.

“Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has,” said Sulaiman. “He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin, Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers.

“Jake has enrolled in VADA testing Clean Boxing Program, yet another strong reason to support his stance as a boxer.”

In the co-feature, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu will fight former champion Badou Jack. the event will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV and in UK throught BT Sport Box Office