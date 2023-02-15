Since the World Boxing Association (WBA) president prioritized the World Title Reduction Plan, much progress has been made towards the goal of having only one champion per division. With different decisions and resolutions, significant progress has been made and 11 of the 17 divisions are now fully resolved, while the others are on track.

To date, there are 10 single WBA champions, with the addition of the bantamweight division, which is currently vacant. The champions are Kenshiro Teraj in light flyweight; Artem Dalakian, flyweight; Joshua Franco, super flyweight; Murodjon Akhmadaliev, super bantamweight; Leigh Wood, featherweight; Hector Garcia, super featherweight; Alberto Puello, super lightweight; Jermell Charlo, super welterweight; Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweight; and Arsen Goulamirian, cruiserweight.

The minimumweight will be decided on March 1st when Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa will fight to determine the only champion of the division. In the middleweight division, the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Erislandy Lara has already been ordered, which will also leave a single champion.

The Championships Committee continues to make progress in the other categories that have two champions. In welterweight, the next fight of super champion Errol Spence Jr. is expected, who received permission to face Keith Thurman. Meanwhile, champion Eimantas Stanionis will face Vergil Ortiz Jr. on April 29. The winners of both bouts will then meet to determine the sole 147-pound champion.

At lightweight, Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis remain champions, while at super middleweight there are Saul Alvarez and David Morrell and at heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois also hold championships. The WBA monitors these divisions for the best possible decision.