WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) is confident he will defeat WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) on March 31 at a venue to be announced.

”I don’t see it like others do,” Tszyu told The Daily Telegraph. “For me, this is not a big gamble. When I go to fight for that world title, I’m going there to win it, not to be a participant and just compete. So this fight against Dennis Hogan is the perfect preparation.

“Every fight for me is a big step up, every fight is a must-win fight. If I am to be a world champion, I’ve got to destroy whoever is in my way, and right now that is Hogan.”