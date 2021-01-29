Current WBA gold super lightweight champion and former WBA interim lightweight champion Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 20 KOs) of Venezuela (now based in Miami) will take on veteran Nestor Hugo Paniagua (26-10-2, 17 KOs) in a 10 round main event. The card will take place at the Four Ambassadors Hotel in Miami, Florida. Barroso is coming off of an upset of Yves Ulysse then (18-1) in his last bout December 2019.

Fast-rising prospect Otar Eranosyan (4-0, 2 KOs) of the country of Georgia (now based in Miami) will look to win his first professional title vs the more professionally experienced Juan Carlos Pena (31-2, 23 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The scheduled for 10 round co-main event is for the vacant NABA USA super featherweight title.

In a battle of unbeaten, Mekhrubon Sanginov (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Tajikistan will fight Quincy LaVallais (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Louisiana for the vacant NABA-USA super welterweight title.

“This event has title fights and international talented boxers from multiple countries. Well done by the promoters Warriors Boxing Promotions – Sabrina David, M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching, and all who helped put the event together.” said Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING)

Rounding out the card:

James Bacon(25-4, 17 KOs) vs Ramon De La Cruz Sena (23-27-3, 13 KOs) 10 rounds welterweights

Andrey Mangushev (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Milton Nunez (37-25-1, 32 KOs) 6 rounds cruiserweights

(American Boxing Federation USA cruiserweight title)

Siarhei Novikau(4-0,4 KOs) vs Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas (33-19-1, 19 KOs) 6 rounds cruiserweights

Juan Carrillo (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Khainell Wheeler 6 rounds light heavyweights

Tayre Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Jurmain McDonald (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds welterweights

Frank Diaz (4-0, 4 KOs) vs Elliott Brown (2-18, 2 KOs) 4 rounds lightweights

Kozimbek Mardonov (debut) vs Marcelo Ruben Molina 4 rounds super middleweights

Emmanuel Austin(2-0, 2 KOs) vs Patrick Pierre 4 rounds light heavyweights