January 29, 2021
Boxing News

Barroso headlines in Miami Saturday

Current WBA gold super lightweight champion and former WBA interim lightweight champion Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 20 KOs) of Venezuela (now based in Miami) will take on veteran Nestor Hugo Paniagua (26-10-2, 17 KOs) in a 10 round main event. The card will take place at the Four Ambassadors Hotel in Miami, Florida. Barroso is coming off of an upset of Yves Ulysse then (18-1) in his last bout December 2019.

Fast-rising prospect Otar Eranosyan (4-0, 2 KOs) of the country of Georgia (now based in Miami) will look to win his first professional title vs the more professionally experienced Juan Carlos Pena (31-2, 23 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The scheduled for 10 round co-main event is for the vacant NABA USA super featherweight title.

In a battle of unbeaten, Mekhrubon Sanginov (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Tajikistan will fight Quincy LaVallais (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Louisiana for the vacant NABA-USA super welterweight title.

“This event has title fights and international talented boxers from multiple countries. Well done by the promoters Warriors Boxing Promotions – Sabrina David, M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching, and all who helped put the event together.” said Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING)

Rounding out the card:

James Bacon(25-4, 17 KOs) vs Ramon De La Cruz Sena (23-27-3, 13 KOs) 10 rounds welterweights

Andrey Mangushev (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Milton Nunez (37-25-1, 32 KOs) 6 rounds cruiserweights
(American Boxing Federation USA cruiserweight title)

Siarhei Novikau(4-0,4 KOs) vs Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas (33-19-1, 19 KOs) 6 rounds cruiserweights

Juan Carrillo (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Khainell Wheeler 6 rounds light heavyweights

Tayre Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Jurmain McDonald (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds welterweights

Frank Diaz (4-0, 4 KOs) vs Elliott Brown (2-18, 2 KOs) 4 rounds lightweights

Kozimbek Mardonov (debut) vs Marcelo Ruben Molina 4 rounds super middleweights

Emmanuel Austin(2-0, 2 KOs) vs Patrick Pierre 4 rounds light heavyweights

All Heavyweight Boxing Buzz
Tszyu: Hogan is perfect preparation - March 31

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>