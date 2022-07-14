By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Looks like WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu will challenge undisputed WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF champion Jermell Charlo on January 28 in Las Vegas. Tha date is 27 years to the day when Tim’s famous Hall of Fame father Kostya Tszyu challenged Jake Rodriguez for the IBF super lightweight title in the same city.
“I can’t even describe it,” Tszyu told reporters on Thursday. “I’m fighting for all the belts in Las Vegas. It’s a dream come true. I’ll be basing my camp there. I’ll be there for two months. This is the biggest fight of my career. This is the biggest fight for anyone. This is the pinnacle of the sport, this is the pinnacle of all sports in general. All four belts. This is as big as it gets!”
Tim’s message for Charlo? “Don’t underestimate me. Stop being a grumpy old man. I’m coming for you.”
In 6 months!!!!! Most likely someone will get injured or come up with some bullishhh excuse to cancel the fight and boooom, another year holding the belts hoping for a canelo fight!
That does seem SO far out to schedule a fight. I think PBC just has too many fighters and not enough dates. That’s now 2020, 21 and 22 where Charlo has had only one fight.
What is it about both Charlos, Spence, and Crawford that makes them wait 8,9,10 months in-between fights? It’s ridiculous. No wonder none of these four have an all-time great status for their resume. You can’t fight once or twice a year and hope to create a mainstream following or achieve greatness. Just ask Gary Russell. Is it the networks? The promoters? The fighters themselves? Regardless their legacies are suffering for it. If the great Sugar Ray Robinson was here to witness this, he would no doubt be scratching his head in bewilderment.
The Corrupt ALFRED HAYMON, that’s why.
@JT exactly