By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu will challenge undisputed WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF champion Jermell Charlo on January 28 in Las Vegas. Tha date is 27 years to the day when Tim’s famous Hall of Fame father Kostya Tszyu challenged Jake Rodriguez for the IBF super lightweight title in the same city.

“I can’t even describe it,” Tszyu told reporters on Thursday. “I’m fighting for all the belts in Las Vegas. It’s a dream come true. I’ll be basing my camp there. I’ll be there for two months. This is the biggest fight of my career. This is the biggest fight for anyone. This is the pinnacle of the sport, this is the pinnacle of all sports in general. All four belts. This is as big as it gets!”

Tim’s message for Charlo? “Don’t underestimate me. Stop being a grumpy old man. I’m coming for you.”