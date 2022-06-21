By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

If WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu dethrones undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo in Australia or the USA, he says he will “100 percent” make his first defense against IBF #1 Bakhram Murtazaliev.

“Of course it’s a big ask, fighting the top bloke in the division in his backyard, but once you’re in the ring it’s one-on-one. It doesn’t matter what friends or family are there or where it’s at, it doesn’t bother me,” Tszyu told News Corp. “We’re ready, and there’s genuine interest behind it. Murtazaliev, people have got no idea about him. Charlo needs interesting bouts and this one makes sense.

“If it’s meant to be it will be, my training hasn’t stopped. I would have loved to have the fight at the new Sydney Football Stadium, but if it means I’ve got to go to America to get this fight I’ll go there, no problems.”