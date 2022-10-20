By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will challenge undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas for all the belts, and predicts a knockout win. After that, he plans to capture world titles in heavier divisions.

“There’s Golovkin in the weight division above, Canelo Alvarez in the weight division after that. We can then go up to heavyweight if we have to,” Tszyu told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s no joke. Roy Jones went from middleweight to heavyweight, super welterweight to heavyweight hasn’t been done. That’s my all-time goal. That’s 10 years in the making.

“My first goal is, of course, the undisputed, that’s all I’m looking for. But after that, my mind is going to take me elsewhere – even to the heavyweights. I’ll fight Anthony Joshua. I’ll smack Joshua with a few body shots, let’s see how he reacts to that.

Regarding the Charlo fight, Tszyu stated, “We worked on a lot of power and being physically strong. I don’t want this fight going the distance. I plan on knocking him out before the 12th round.”