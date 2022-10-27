Unbeaten welterweight prospect Panagiotis Tsochataridis (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Greece makes a quick return to the ring on November 8th versus upset-minded Marko Dmitrovic (10-7, 5 KOs) of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The event will take place in Belgrade, Serbia. This will be the first scheduled 10 round bout for the 21-year-old Tsochataridis with the vacant World Boxing Federation International title at stake. Dmirovic is a solid test having faced a number of unbeaten prospects while upsetting one of them. Tsochataridis has been very active in the ring having last fought October 1st where he went the eight round distance for the first time as a professional.

Like this: Like Loading...