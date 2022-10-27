Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly previewed their November 5 Showtme clash during a virtual press conference Wednesday. The bout takes place at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Morrell Jr: “Right now I’m only focused on this fight. I’m not focused on David Benavidez or any other fighter. I’m just focused on getting a win on November 5.

“Power will be a factor but I don’t think it’s the deciding factor. It’s going to be about being versatile and using the power to your advantage…I’m going to be ready for whatever comes my way in this fight.

“My goal [after this] is to fight David Benavidez. He says that nobody wants to fight with him, but here I am. I’m ready for the fight.”

Aidos Yerbossynuly: “The plan is to stop David Morrell Jr. We’re going to make this plan happen…we need to clear out the 168-pound division before we worry about anything. I’m focused on David Morrell Jr. We’re going to show our heart in this fight. I don’t quit.

“Everybody wants to fight Canelo Alvarez for the payday. After David Morrell Jr., I’d also like to fight David Benavidez next. I want to prove myself and then make the fight with Canelo.

“Being unbeaten doesn’t mean anything. It’s about who you’ve fought. I don’t feel like the people who Morrell has fought have been anything special.”