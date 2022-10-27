October 26, 2022
Boxing News

Yoelvis has left the building

Former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will now take on veteran contender Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event live on Showtime on November 5 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Rosario was originally scheduled to face Yoelvis Gomez, who is out of the bout due to a wrist injury.

The telecast is headlined by unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. returning to action against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in a 12-round duel.

