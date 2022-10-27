The WBC has been officially informed by undefeated WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez of his decision to vacate his green and gold belt in order to move down and compete in a lighter weight category. Jessie won the WBC title by defeating former champion Carlos Cuadras, then made two successful defenses, defeating former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, and Israel Gonzalez. All this in 2022.

