The WBC has been officially informed by undefeated WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez of his decision to vacate his green and gold belt in order to move down and compete in a lighter weight category. Jessie won the WBC title by defeating former champion Carlos Cuadras, then made two successful defenses, defeating former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, and Israel Gonzalez. All this in 2022.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wow, three championship fights in 2022. That’s almost as impressive as the busy schedule of the fighting champions of the 1980s (when fighters would actually fight instead of cherry-picking one opponent per year).
Well damn. Didn’t expect that. I guess that’s why he’s hanging out at the WBO convention. Nakatani’s next fight is at 115, I’m expecting him to stay there and Bam can fight for his old belt at 112. Good decision in my opinion.
I guess he is doing that because of his brother, but at 115 he had more lucrative fights than at 112. J.C Martinez and Sunny Edward are good matchups, but nor even close to Chocolatito, Donaire, Estrada or Nakatani
Yeah, he may be trying to stay out of his brother’s way. That’s a good point. If he goes down and stays there for any length of time, he may miss out on Chocolatito, Donaire, Ioka and Estrada, but if he’s what a lot of people think he might be (myself included), he’s going to have all the time in the world to make big money fights in the future.
so i guess weight bullying is the in thing now? why not fight Chocolatito or move up and fight Inoue
Before he fought Cuadras, he was fighting at 108-112. His trainer has said he preferred him to move back down and he’s talked about it a lot, so I don’t think this is a weight bullying situation.
Play on playa. Bam is one of the most impressive fighters I’ve seen in years.. The guys movement, speed, timing, and fearlessness is special. He will dominate the lighter weight classes for another decade. Exciting fighter with plenty of charisma to boot! All in