BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL STATEMENT

By a notice dated 17th October 2022, Mr. Conor Benn was called by the Board of the BBBofC to attend a hearing to deal with allegations of misconduct pursuant to Rule 25.1.1. The hearing took place on 21st October 2022. On the morning of the hearing, Mr. Benn voluntarily relinquished his license with the BBBofC. In accordance with its Rules and Regulations, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr. Benn was legally represented. The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Benn were upheld.

Robert W. Smith

General Secretary

British Boxing Board of Control

STATEMENT FROM CONOR BENN CAMP

Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name.

The Board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure. In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his license (which had lapsed). Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his license had lapsed, then he renounces it.

He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct (which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue) and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.

At the appropriate time, Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation, to the extent that he can whilst legal proceedings are ongoing. In the meantime, he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.