Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Day 3 of the 35th annual WBO convention began on a rainy morning in San Juan this Wednesday. While the general assembly took place in the host hotel Royal Sonesta, the referees seminar was conducted by top referee Mark Nelson at the gym of former WBO champion Ivan Calderon across town.

The WBO Latino report was delivered by Jorge Molina. 20 WBO Latino fights have been held to date in 2022.

WBO Super Flyweight champ Kazuto Ioka joined the meeting and was welcomed by WBO president Valcarcel. Ioka will be presented with a diamond ring, commemorating his five successful defenses of his title. Ioka has expressed his wish to unify with a fellow champion in his next fight and has asked the WBO to allow for this event to take place.

Marion Palatin gave her report on the WBO female category. She noted several fights of the highest level involving WBO champions in recent weeks and months: Firstly the fight of the year involving Undisputed Lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified Featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, which was the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden. There was also the WBO/WBC Super Featherweight unification between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner as well as the undisputed Jr. Middleweight fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall which headlined a sold out O2 Arena in Greenwich, UK.

International Boxing Hall of Fame Executive Director Ed Brophy was introduced and he praised the support of the WBO for the IBHOF over many years.

Top Rank executive Carl Moretti accepted the WBO plaque honoring the promotional outfit for their excellence in 2022.

Xander Zayas was then recognized as the WBO prospect of the Year with a commemorative plaque presented by President Valcarcel.

Former IBF Super Featherweight champion and current top notch trainer Roberto Garcia and his charge, current WBC Super Flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez joined the session. Rodriguez expressed his intentions to fight for the WBO title, possibly at flyweight as he feels he can easily make the weight and was ranked #1 by the WBO before annexing the WBC title up at 115 lbs.

After much anticipation, current unified female featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano finally arrived just before the end of the meetings for the day. President Valcarcel heaped praise upon Serrano for her accomplishments in and out of the ring, as well as representing her Puerto Rican heritage so proudly.

