By Boxing Bob Newman
WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is attending the WBO 35th convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Bam” graciously took time, after arriving from the airport to speak with Fightnews.com® about his whirlwind rise to fame in 2022 and what the future holds for boxing’s youngest champion.
That’s one bad boy, right there.
He literally looks like someone brought their kid to the convention with them, but he’s a young genius and probably about to be fighter of the year.
I think that’s a good idea for him to drop down in weight at 112 now, maybe this time next year it’s more difficult for him and the current WBO champ at flyweight, Nakatani, may be about to vacate anyway. He has so many options where he is now.