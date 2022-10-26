Undefeated WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) will return for the first time in nearly three years to defend his title against undefeated #1 contender Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) on November 19 at La Palsestre in Le Cannet, France and live on Canal+ in France. The pair had been scheduled to fight last December, however, Goulamirian tested positive for Covid and the fight was postponed.

The 35-year-old Goulamirian has been preparing for the bout in Big Bear, California, under the watchful eye of well-known trainer Abel Sanchez.

On the undercard, EBU European super middleweight champion Kevin “The Phenomenon” Lele Sadjo (18-0, 16 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against mandatory challenger Emre Cukur (19-1-1, 3 KOs). Also scheduled is a battle for the vacant EBU European super welterweight title between undefeated 23-year-old Milan “Natsuko” Prat (17-0, 14 KOs) and IBF #9-ranked Abass Baraou (12-1, 8 KOs), plus the return of 2016 Olympic silver medalist “Virtuoso” Sofiane Oumiha versus an opponent that is TBA.

“This is the most significant event in France in decades. The best domestic fighters are fighting in career-defining fights versus their mandatory challengers,” said Yohan Zaoui, Chairman of Y12 Boxing. “France must once again establish its place among one of the best nations in boxing and this event is a step in that direction. On November 19, boxing fans from around the world will see the re-emergence of boxing in this great nation.”