October 26, 2022
Boxing back at Cache Creek Casino

Local welterweight favorite Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) will face undefeated Saul “Avatar” Bustos (15-0-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Fedecentro title on Saturday night at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California.

In the co-main event, cruiserweight Blake “The Beast” McKernan (13-1, 6 KOs) takes on Roberto Silva in an eight-rounder. Also, featherweight Ivan Vergara (8-1, 2 KOs) will return from a three-year absence to face undefeated southpaw Juan Pedro Miranda (6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round contest.

The event is promoted by Paco Damian of Paco Presents, in honorary association with Don Chargin Productions, and is billed as “Showdown at Cache Creek.”

