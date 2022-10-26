October 26, 2022
Exclusive Interview: Nonito Donaire

By Boxing Bob Newman

While attending the 35th WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, modern ring legend Nonito Donaire took some time to talk to Fightnews.com® to reflect on his accomplishments and whether or not he feels there’s anything left to prove in the ring.

WBO 35th Annual Convention Day 2

  • HUGE FAN of Donaire! He is without question a First Ballot Hall of Famer! If 115 is something that he can truly make happen without hurting himself in the process, then I wouldn’t mind seeing it, but I’d rather see him retire at this point! He has accomplished everything!!

  • Hats off to the Filipino Flash!

    Hell of a fighter and a career. That left hook use to be one of the most feared weapons in boxing at one point!

    I still don’t know how Montiel was able to get back up! Major Cojones!

    Salute, Champ!

    • >