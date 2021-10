TrillerVerz Weights from Brooklyn Cletus Seldin 139.4 vs. William Silva 139

Petros Ananyan 139.4 vs. Daniel Gonzalez 138.6

Will Madera 139.4 vs. Jamshidbek Najmitdinov 139.8

Jose Roman 145.4 vs. Cesar Francis 144.4

Frederic Julan 179.4 vs. Brian Holstein 1179.2 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Promoter: Triller

TV: FITE.tv Sagawa halts Kosaka in grudge fight Briedas, Mann make weight

