Trainer: Horn will be boxing’s best P4P

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will become boxing’s best pound-for-pound boxer after he defeats Terrence Crawford on April 14 in Las Vegas according to Glenn Rushton, who trains Horn. “Terence has an awkward style and is effective punching either right- or left-handed, but Jeff can do exactly that, as well,” Rushton told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail.

“We’re ready for whatever Terence brings. He can fight orthodox, southpaw, ‘south-odox’ or ‘ortho-paw’ – we don’t mind because Jeff is ready to change direction at any time. He and I are very confident that despite the heavy odds in favor of Terence, Jeff will shock the world again and be recognized as the best boxer in the world pound for pound.”